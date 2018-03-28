Analysts Expect Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $17.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Oritani Financial an industry rank of 116 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Oritani Financial in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Oritani Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Oritani Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Lynch sold 123,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $1,952,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Skelly, Jr. sold 36,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $584,280.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,247 shares of company stock valued at $7,129,174 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Oritani Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oritani Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oritani Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Oritani Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Oritani Financial by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oritani Financial stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 182,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,518. Oritani Financial has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $713.35, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.42.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Oritani Financial had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 million. research analysts anticipate that Oritani Financial will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oritani Financial

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

