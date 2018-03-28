Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hologic’s Q1 2019 Earnings (HOLX)

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Hologic in a report issued on Saturday, according to Zacks Investment Research. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $791.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.80 million. Hologic had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cowen upgraded Hologic to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,896. The company has a market cap of $10,416.85, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Hologic has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff purchased 13,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.80 per share, with a total value of $504,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allison P. Bebo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $271,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/analysts-issue-forecasts-for-hologic-inc-s-q1-2019-earnings-holx-updated.html.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hologic (HOLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.