Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €117.67 ($145.27).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAYN. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs set a €125.00 ($154.32) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($148.15) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €131.00 ($161.73) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €124.00 ($153.09) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Bayer stock traded down €0.08 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, hitting €90.70 ($111.98). 2,994,000 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $78,800.00 and a PE ratio of 24.38. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($113.06) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($152.86).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Analysts Set Bayer AG (BAYN) Target Price at $117.67” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/analysts-set-bayer-ag-bayn-target-price-at-117-67.html.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. The company operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health, and Covestro segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.