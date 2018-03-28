Analysts Set BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) PT at $21.14

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BPMP shares. UBS boosted their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BP Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 233,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,758. BP Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMP. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $12,916,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $16,475,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $2,450,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership formed by BP Pipelines (North America) Inc The Company owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns one onshore crude oil pipeline system, one onshore refined products pipeline system, one onshore diluent pipeline system, interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems and an interest in one offshore natural gas pipeline system.

