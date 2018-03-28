Analysts Set Getty Realty Co. (GTY) PT at $27.33

Getty Realty Co. (NYSE:GTY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GTY shares. ValuEngine cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 9.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 16.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Getty Realty stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.32. The company had a trading volume of 182,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.61, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.55. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 39.27%. Getty Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of June 30, 2017, the Company’s 825 properties were located in 26 states across the United States and Washington, District of Columbia.

