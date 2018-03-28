Analysts Set Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD) Target Price at $10.40

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maiden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maiden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maiden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Maiden in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of Maiden stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $6.60. 169,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,797. Maiden has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.95, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $703.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.40 million. Maiden had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. sell-side analysts forecast that Maiden will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. Maiden’s payout ratio is currently -25.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Maiden by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,658,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,577,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 194,708 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,278,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 184,776 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 683,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 136,192 shares in the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (Maiden) is a holding company. The Company focuses on serving the needs of regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe and select other global markets by providing reinsurance solutions designed to support their capital needs. It operates through two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance.

