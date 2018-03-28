Analysts Set Metro Bank PLC (MTRO) PT at $3,126.50

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,126.50 ($43.20).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Metro Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 3,000 ($41.45) target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Investec downgraded Metro Bank to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,575 ($49.39) to GBX 3,585 ($49.53) in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

In other Metro Bank news, insider Craig Donaldson sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,017 ($55.50), for a total transaction of £2,530,710 ($3,496,421.66). Also, insider Eugene Lockhart sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($55.36), for a total value of £228,399 ($315,555.40).

MTRO stock opened at GBX 3,926 ($54.24) on Friday. Metro Bank has a one year low of GBX 3,162 ($43.69) and a one year high of GBX 4,056 ($56.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $3,550.00 and a PE ratio of 32,716.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/analysts-set-metro-bank-plc-mtro-pt-at-3126-50-updated.html.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC (the Bank) is a deposit-taking and lending institution. The Bank’s principal activities include provision of banking and related services. It is focused on retail and small and medium size commercial customers. It offers personal and business banking services. Its everyday banking products include current accounts, and cash management and payments.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.