Analysts Set Orthofix International NV (OFIX) PT at $56.90

Shares of Orthofix International NV (NASDAQ:OFIX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthofix International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Orthofix International to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orthofix International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orthofix International in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix International in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix International in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix International in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix International in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Orthofix International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFIX stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.56. 93,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,844. Orthofix International has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,092.70, a PE ratio of 179.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.24.

Orthofix International (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Orthofix International had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $116.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Orthofix International will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orthofix International

Orthofix International N.V. (Orthofix) is a global medical device company. The Company is focused on providing reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians. The company operates in four segments: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation and Spine Fixation. Its BioStim solutions products include Cervical-Stim, Spinal-Stim and Physio-Stim.

