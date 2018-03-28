Analysts Set RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA) PT at $660.40

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 663.40 ($9.17).

A number of analysts have recently commented on RSA shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.84) price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

RSA stock traded up GBX 5.60 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 635.60 ($8.78). The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,000. The firm has a market cap of $6,480.00 and a P/E ratio of 2,444.62. RSA Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 568.50 ($7.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 672.50 ($9.29).

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported GBX 43.50 ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 37.90 ($0.52) by GBX 5.60 ($0.08). The business had revenue of GBX 759.90 billion during the quarter. RSA Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 3.21%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be issued a GBX 13 ($0.18) dividend. This is an increase from RSA Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $6.60. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st.

WARNING: “Analysts Set RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA) PT at $660.40” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/analysts-set-rsa-insurance-group-plc-rsa-pt-at-660-40-updated.html.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc is an international general insurer. The Company provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance products and services direct-to-customers. Its segments include Scandinavia, Canada, UK & Ireland, Central Functions and non-core. Its segments are based on geography and all are engaged in providing personal and commercial general insurance services.

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.