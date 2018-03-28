Analysts Set TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) Target Price at $5.28

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.28.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.20 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Scotia Howard Weill reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Howard Weil downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded TETRA Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

In related news, VP Elisabeth K. Evans acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 63,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,033.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 662.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 331,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 288,080 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,161,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130,315 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,067,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 388,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 77,662 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 334,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,186. The company has a market capitalization of $443.85, a P/E ratio of -10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.95. TETRA Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.54.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.40 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is an oil and gas services company. The Company focuses on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and offshore services, such as decommissioning and diving. It is composed of five segments organized into four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression and Offshore.

