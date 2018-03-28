Analysts Set The Medicines Company (MDCO) Target Price at $51.00

Shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get The Medicines alerts:

MDCO stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.57. 239,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,948. The Medicines has a 1-year low of $24.45 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The company has a market cap of $2,374.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.21.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.71). The Medicines had a negative return on equity of 316.40% and a negative net margin of 1,035.27%. The company had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that The Medicines will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in The Medicines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in The Medicines by 12.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 978,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,227,000 after buying an additional 104,869 shares during the period. University of Notre Dame DU Lac grew its position in The Medicines by 35.7% during the third quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 192,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 50,655 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in The Medicines by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 107,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 74,623 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/analysts-set-the-medicines-company-mdco-target-price-at-51-00-updated.html.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on advancing the treatment of acute and intensive care patients through the delivery of medicines to the hospital marketplace around the world. It markets Angiomax (bivalirudin), Ionsys (fentanyl iontophoretic transdermal system), Minocin (minocycline) for injection and Orbactiv (oritavancin).

Receive News & Ratings for The Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.