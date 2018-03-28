Analysts Set Wirecard AG (WDI) PT at $103.11

Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €103.11 ($127.30).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDI shares. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($111.11) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($120.99) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Commerzbank set a €110.00 ($135.80) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($127.16) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($148.15) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Wirecard alerts:

Shares of WDI stock traded down €2.16 ($2.67) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €98.74 ($121.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,572. Wirecard has a twelve month low of €47.90 ($59.14) and a twelve month high of €111.00 ($137.04). The stock has a market cap of $12,470.00 and a PE ratio of 55.79.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/analysts-set-wirecard-ag-wdi-pt-at-103-11-updated.html.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, engages in the provision of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three business segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.