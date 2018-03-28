Analyzing Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Its Rivals

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) is one of 120 publicly-traded companies in the “OTHER CONS DISC” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Activision Blizzard to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Activision Blizzard’s competitors have a beta of -31.74, suggesting that their average share price is 3,274% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Activision Blizzard and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Activision Blizzard 0 5 22 0 2.81 Activision Blizzard Competitors 437 2341 3499 148 2.52

Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus target price of $74.27, suggesting a potential upside of 12.04%. As a group, “OTHER CONS DISC” companies have a potential upside of 16.79%. Given Activision Blizzard’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Activision Blizzard has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Activision Blizzard pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Activision Blizzard pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “OTHER CONS DISC” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 33.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Activision Blizzard lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Activision Blizzard and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Activision Blizzard 3.89% 17.48% 9.62% Activision Blizzard Competitors -7.86% 5.55% 2.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “OTHER CONS DISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “OTHER CONS DISC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Activision Blizzard and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Activision Blizzard $7.02 billion $273.00 million 184.14 Activision Blizzard Competitors $1.75 billion $88.20 million 24.36

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Activision Blizzard is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc. is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. The Company develops and distributes content and services across various gaming platforms, including video game consoles, personal computers (PC) and mobile devices. Its segments include Activision Publishing, Inc. (Activision), Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (Blizzard), King Digital Entertainment (King) and Other. Activision is a developer and publisher of interactive software products and content. Blizzard is engaged in developing and publishing of interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly in PC gaming. King is a mobile entertainment company. It is engaged in other businesses, including The Major League Gaming (MLG) business; The Activision Blizzard Studios (Studios) business, and The Activision Blizzard Distribution (Distribution) business. It also develops products spanning other genres, including action/adventure, role-playing and simulation.

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.