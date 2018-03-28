Reviewing Starwood Property Trust (STWD) and AGNC Investment (AGNC)

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGNC Investment has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Starwood Property Trust and AGNC Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00 AGNC Investment 0 4 2 0 2.33

Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.55%. AGNC Investment has a consensus target price of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.33%. Given Starwood Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Starwood Property Trust is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust 45.55% 12.57% 0.88% AGNC Investment 86.72% 11.89% 1.48%

Dividends

Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. Starwood Property Trust pays out 127.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AGNC Investment pays out 110.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AGNC Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and AGNC Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust $879.89 million 6.15 $400.77 million $1.51 13.72 AGNC Investment $769.00 million 9.54 $771.00 million $1.96 9.57

AGNC Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Starwood Property Trust. AGNC Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Starwood Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.6% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of AGNC Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of AGNC Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats AGNC Investment on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates through three business segments: Real estate lending (the Lending Segment), which engages primarily in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments; Real estate investing and servicing (the Investing and Servicing Segment), which includes a servicing business in the United States that manages and works out problem assets; an investment business that selectively acquires and manages unrated, investment grade and non-investment grade rated CMBS, and a mortgage loan business, and Real estate property (the Property Segment), which engages primarily in acquiring and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

