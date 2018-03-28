Analyzing Analogic (ALOG) & Image Sensing Systems (ISNS)

Analogic (NASDAQ: ALOG) and Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Analogic and Image Sensing Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analogic 0 1 0 0 2.00 Image Sensing Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Analogic presently has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.93%. Given Analogic’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Analogic is more favorable than Image Sensing Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Analogic and Image Sensing Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analogic $486.37 million 2.39 -$74.23 million ($5.79) -16.05 Image Sensing Systems $14.52 million 1.56 $2.07 million $0.40 10.88

Image Sensing Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Analogic. Analogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Image Sensing Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analogic pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Image Sensing Systems does not pay a dividend. Analogic pays out -6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Analogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Image Sensing Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Analogic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Image Sensing Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Analogic and Image Sensing Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analogic -15.34% 6.05% 5.17% Image Sensing Systems 14.31% 30.65% 23.15%

Risk and Volatility

Analogic has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Image Sensing Systems has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analogic Company Profile

Analogic Corporation designs, manufactures and commercializes guidance, diagnostic imaging and threat detection technologies. The Company operates through three segments: Medical Imaging, Ultrasound, and Security and Detection. The Company’s Medical Imaging segment provides medical imaging systems and subsystems for computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and high-resolution digital mammography. The Company’s Ultrasound business segment provides ultrasound procedure guidance systems for the urology and surgery markets. The Company’s Security and Detection segment designs and manufactures automated threat detection systems for aviation baggage inspection applications utilizing medical CT technology and systems used for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) analysis for law enforcement and government agencies.

Image Sensing Systems Company Profile

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. is a provider of software-based products and solutions for the intelligent transportation systems (ITS) industry. The Company develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in traffic, security, police and parking applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, venue security, entry control and traffic data collection. The Company operates through two segments: Intersection and Highway. Video products are sold in the Intersection segment. Radar products are sold in the Highway segment. The Company’s family of products, which it markets as Autoscope video or video products (Autoscope) and RTMS radar or radar products (RTMS), provides end users with the tools that manage traffic flow and support driver safety. Its technology analyzes signals from sensors and transmits the information to management systems and controllers or directly to users.

