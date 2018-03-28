Contrasting Arista Networks (ANET) & Nokia (NOK)

Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) and Nokia (NYSE:NOK) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.5% of Arista Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Nokia shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Arista Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Arista Networks and Nokia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arista Networks 1 12 18 0 2.55 Nokia 1 9 4 0 2.21

Arista Networks currently has a consensus target price of $249.07, indicating a potential upside of 1.60%. Nokia has a consensus target price of $5.54, indicating a potential upside of 2.00%. Given Nokia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nokia is more favorable than Arista Networks.

Dividends

Nokia pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Arista Networks does not pay a dividend. Nokia pays out -41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Arista Networks and Nokia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arista Networks 25.71% 25.86% 16.84% Nokia -6.37% 10.80% 4.54%

Volatility and Risk

Arista Networks has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nokia has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arista Networks and Nokia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arista Networks $1.65 billion 11.00 $423.20 million $5.34 45.91 Nokia $26.15 billion 1.17 -$1.69 billion ($0.31) -17.52

Arista Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nokia. Nokia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arista Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arista Networks beats Nokia on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc. is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software innovations to address the needs of Internet companies, cloud service providers and data centers for enterprise support. It develops, markets and sells cloud networking solutions, which consist of its Gigabit Ethernet switches and related software. The Company’s cloud networking solutions consist of its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and its Ethernet switching and routing platforms. The programmability of EOS has allowed it to create a set of software applications that address the requirements of cloud networking, including workflow automation, network visibility and analytics, and has also allowed it to integrate with a range of third-party applications for virtualization, management, automation, orchestration and network services. EOS supports cloud and virtualization solutions, including VMware NSX, Microsoft System Center and other cloud management frameworks.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides network infrastructure and related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It offers mobile networking solutions, such as hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals; radio access network solutions; Internet protocol multimedia subsystem/voice over LTE, subscriber data management and other virtualized software infrastructure solutions; backhaul solutions; and network planning, implementation, operations, and maintenance solutions. The company also provides fixed networking solutions, including copper based solutions, such as VDSL2 Vectoring, Vplus, and G.fast; fiber-to-the-home solutions, such as Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks (GPON), EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies, as well as fiber access technologies; digital home devices; and copper and fiber broadband evolution, public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, it offers IP/optical networking solutions, such as IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; and packet-optimized and optical transport solutions. Further, the company provides software solutions, including customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, Internet of Things, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

