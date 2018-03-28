Financial Comparison: Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT) & The Competition

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ: CLMT) is one of 35 public companies in the “OIL-MISC” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P -2.14% -25.91% -1.84% Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Competitors 4.37% -165.27% 2.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “OIL-MISC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of shares of all “OIL-MISC” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P 0 3 1 0 2.25 Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Competitors 386 1468 1767 103 2.43

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. As a group, “OIL-MISC” companies have a potential upside of 19.73%. Given Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P $3.76 billion -$85.10 million -6.48 Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Competitors $14.62 billion $472.86 million 9.61

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P’s rivals have a beta of 1.20, suggesting that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P rivals beat Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a producer of specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. The Company operates through three segments: specialty products, fuel products and oilfield services. In its specialty products segment, the Company processes crude oil and other feedstocks into a range of customized lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums and waxes. Its specialty products are sold to domestic and international customers using its products as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer and automotive goods. It also blends and market specialty products through its Royal Purple, Bel-Ray, TruFuel and Quantum brands. In its fuel products segment, the Company processes crude oil into a range of fuel and fuel-related products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and heavy fuel oils, and resells purchased crude oil to third-party customers.

