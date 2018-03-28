Analyzing Coty (COTY) and Its Rivals

Coty (NYSE: COTY) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “SOAPS/COSMETICS” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Coty to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coty and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coty $7.65 billion -$422.20 million -36.51 Coty Competitors $15.45 billion $2.24 billion 26.11

Coty’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Coty. Coty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Coty and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coty 2 6 7 0 2.33 Coty Competitors 307 1150 1138 29 2.34

Coty currently has a consensus target price of $19.71, suggesting a potential upside of 5.88%. As a group, “SOAPS/COSMETICS” companies have a potential downside of 0.98%. Given Coty’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Coty is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Coty has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coty’s rivals have a beta of 0.35, meaning that their average share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Coty and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coty -4.15% 4.45% 1.82% Coty Competitors 0.18% 21.74% -3.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.2% of Coty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “SOAPS/COSMETICS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Coty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “SOAPS/COSMETICS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Coty pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Coty pays out -98.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “SOAPS/COSMETICS” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 55.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Coty has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Coty is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Coty rivals beat Coty on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites. The Luxury segment provides prestige fragrances, and premium skincare and cosmetics products across various regions and luxury channels, including upscale perfumeries, upscale department stores and duty-free shops, and travel retail sales channels. The Professional Beauty segment offers hair and nail care, and other salon products to nail and hair salons, nail and hair professionals, and professionals stores. The company markets and sells its products under the Astor, Bourjois, Clairol, Coty, COVERGIRL, Joop!, Jovan, Lancaster, Manhattan, Max Factor, Nioxin, N.Y.C. New York Color, OPI, philosophy, Rimmel, Sally Hansen, System Professional, and Wella brands. Coty Inc. also sells its products through third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

