Comparing Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY) & The Competition

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS: DLAKY) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANSPORT-AIR” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Deutsche Lufthansa to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Deutsche Lufthansa and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Lufthansa $34.47 billion $1.97 billion 7.24 Deutsche Lufthansa Competitors $13.50 billion $896.19 million 9.89

Deutsche Lufthansa has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Deutsche Lufthansa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Lufthansa and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Lufthansa 5.35% 24.59% 4.94% Deutsche Lufthansa Competitors 6.26% 32.39% 5.06%

Risk and Volatility

Deutsche Lufthansa has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Lufthansa’s peers have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Deutsche Lufthansa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of shares of all “TRANSPORT-AIR” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of shares of all “TRANSPORT-AIR” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Deutsche Lufthansa pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Deutsche Lufthansa pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TRANSPORT-AIR” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 19.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Lufthansa 1 3 3 0 2.29 Deutsche Lufthansa Competitors 368 1518 2302 166 2.52

As a group, “TRANSPORT-AIR” companies have a potential upside of 13.99%. Given Deutsche Lufthansa’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Deutsche Lufthansa has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Deutsche Lufthansa peers beat Deutsche Lufthansa on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is an aviation company. The Company’s segments include; Logistics; maintenance, repair and overhaul services (MRO), Catering and Other. Its Passenger Airline Group segment includes the airlines Lufthansa Passenger Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Eurowings. Lufthansa Cargo is the logistics services provider in the Lufthansa Group. Lufthansa Technik is an independent provider of MRO for civilian commercial aircraft. The portfolio consists of a range of different products and product combinations, from the repair of individual components to consultancy services and the supply of entire fleets. The LSG group is a provider of integrated products and services related to in-flight service. These include catering, in-flight sales and entertainment, in-flight service equipment and the associated logistics, as well as consultancy services and the operation of lounges. The Other segment consists of the service and financial companies.

