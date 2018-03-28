Analyzing Infoblox (BLOX) and Guidance Software (GUID)

Infoblox (NYSE: BLOX) and Guidance Software (NASDAQ:GUID) are both small-cap technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Infoblox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Guidance Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Infoblox shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.1% of Guidance Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Infoblox and Guidance Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infoblox -11.94% -17.84% -9.05% Guidance Software -4.73% -559.09% -6.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Infoblox and Guidance Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infoblox 0 0 0 0 N/A Guidance Software 0 3 1 0 2.25

Guidance Software has a consensus price target of $7.37, suggesting a potential upside of 4.20%. Given Guidance Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Guidance Software is more favorable than Infoblox.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Infoblox and Guidance Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infoblox N/A N/A N/A ($0.24) -110.21 Guidance Software N/A N/A N/A ($0.24) -29.46

Infoblox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guidance Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Guidance Software beats Infoblox on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infoblox

Infoblox Inc. (Infoblox) is a United States-based company, which delivers Actionable Network Intelligence to enterprise, government and service provider customers across the world. The Company’s products include core network services, such as domain name system (DNS), dynamic host configuration protocol (DHCP), Internet protocol address manager (IPAM) data documentation initiative (DDI); Private Cloud/Virtualization; Public/Hybrid Cloud; Reporting and Analytics, and Network Insight. Its products also include DNS, such as DNS Firewall, Advanced DNS Protection, Threat Insight and Active Trust, and network automation, such as NetMRI. Its solutions include information technology (IT) compliance and digital economy. It offers solutions for Microsoft and Infoblox, Internet protocol version 6 (IPv6) readiness and cybersecurity ecosystem. It supports offerings, such as Infoblox BloxCare Premium and Elite Maintenance programs, as well as its optional Technical Account Manager service.

About Guidance Software

Guidance Software, Inc. is a technology company. The Company is a provider of endpoint investigation solutions for cybersecurity analytics, security incident response, e-discovery, data privacy and forensic analysis. The Company has five segments, which include Products, Subscription, Professional services, Training and Maintenance. The Company’s Products segment includes EnCase, EnCase Endpoint Security, EnCase eDiscovery, EnCase Forensic, EnCase Portable, Premium License Support Program and hardware sales. Its Subscription segment includes subscription services for cloud-based document review and production software. Its Professional services segment performs consulting services and implementations. Its Training segment provides training classes, by which the Company trains its customers to use its software products. Its maintenance segment provides software updates, telephone and e-mail support.

