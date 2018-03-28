Comparing Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) & Its Rivals

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “SOAPS/COSMETICS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Inter Parfums to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inter Parfums and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inter Parfums $591.25 million $41.59 million 35.11 Inter Parfums Competitors $15.45 billion $2.24 billion 26.24

Inter Parfums’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Inter Parfums. Inter Parfums is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Inter Parfums and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter Parfums 7.03% 7.68% 5.58% Inter Parfums Competitors 0.18% 21.74% -3.77%

Risk and Volatility

Inter Parfums has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inter Parfums’ rivals have a beta of 0.35, meaning that their average stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Inter Parfums shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “SOAPS/COSMETICS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Inter Parfums shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “SOAPS/COSMETICS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Inter Parfums pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Inter Parfums pays out 62.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “SOAPS/COSMETICS” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 55.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Inter Parfums lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Inter Parfums and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter Parfums 0 3 2 0 2.40 Inter Parfums Competitors 307 1150 1139 29 2.34

Inter Parfums currently has a consensus price target of $47.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1.17%. As a group, “SOAPS/COSMETICS” companies have a potential downside of 1.22%. Given Inter Parfums’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inter Parfums is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Inter Parfums rivals beat Inter Parfums on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc. operates in the fragrance business. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes an array of fragrance and fragrance related products. It operates through two segments: European based operations and United States based operations. The European Operations segment produces and distributes its fragrance products under license agreements with brand owners. It has a portfolio of prestige brands, which include Balmain, Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Paul Smith, S.T. Dupont, Repetto, Rochas, and Van Cleef & Arpels. Its prestige brand fragrance products are also marketed through its United States operations. These fragrance products are sold under various names, which include Abercrombie & Fitch, Agent Provocateur, Anna Sui, bebe, Dunhill, French Connection, Oscar de la Rent and Shanghai Tang brands. The Company sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, and domestic and international wholesalers and distributors.

