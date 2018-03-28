Contrasting Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) and Its Competitors

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ: KALU) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “METALS FABRICATING” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Kaiser Aluminum to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Kaiser Aluminum pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Kaiser Aluminum pays out 85.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “METALS FABRICATING” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 26.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kaiser Aluminum lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kaiser Aluminum and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kaiser Aluminum $1.40 billion $45.40 million 38.54 Kaiser Aluminum Competitors $4.25 billion $225.62 million 13.61

Kaiser Aluminum’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kaiser Aluminum. Kaiser Aluminum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.4% of shares of all “METALS FABRICATING” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Kaiser Aluminum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “METALS FABRICATING” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kaiser Aluminum and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaiser Aluminum 1 5 0 0 1.83 Kaiser Aluminum Competitors 171 689 768 25 2.39

Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus target price of $101.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.47%. As a group, “METALS FABRICATING” companies have a potential upside of 18.63%. Given Kaiser Aluminum’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kaiser Aluminum has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Kaiser Aluminum and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaiser Aluminum 3.25% 11.35% 6.27% Kaiser Aluminum Competitors -96.19% 7.51% 2.48%

Volatility and Risk

Kaiser Aluminum has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaiser Aluminum’s competitors have a beta of 0.87, meaning that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kaiser Aluminum competitors beat Kaiser Aluminum on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications. Its aerospace and high strength products include heat treat plates and sheets, hard alloy extruded shapes, cold finish rods and bars, seamless drawn tubes, and billets for aerospace and defense industries. The company's automotive extrusions include extruded aluminum products for structural components, bumper systems, anti-lock braking systems, and drawn tubes for drive shafts in the automobile industry. Its general engineering products comprise alloy plate, sheet, rod, bar, tube, wire, and standard extrusion shapes used in various applications, including the production of military vehicles, ordnances, semiconductor manufacturing cells, electronic devices, after-market motor sport parts, tooling plates, parts for machinery and equipment, bolts, screws, nails, and rivets. The company also offers extruded, drawn, and cast billet aluminum products for industrial end uses. It sells its products directly to customers through sales personnel located in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China, as well as through independent sales agents in other regions of Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

