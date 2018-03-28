Analyzing KapStone Paper and Packaging (KS) and Stora Enso OYJ (SEOAY)

Stora Enso OYJ (OTCMKTS: SEOAY) and KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stora Enso OYJ and KapStone Paper and Packaging’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stora Enso OYJ $11.35 billion 1.30 $693.59 million $0.90 20.71 KapStone Paper and Packaging $3.32 billion 1.01 $243.50 million $2.46 14.04

Stora Enso OYJ has higher revenue and earnings than KapStone Paper and Packaging. KapStone Paper and Packaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stora Enso OYJ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stora Enso OYJ and KapStone Paper and Packaging, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stora Enso OYJ 0 0 0 0 N/A KapStone Paper and Packaging 0 8 1 0 2.11

KapStone Paper and Packaging has a consensus target price of $29.33, indicating a potential downside of 15.10%. Given KapStone Paper and Packaging’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KapStone Paper and Packaging is more favorable than Stora Enso OYJ.

Risk and Volatility

Stora Enso OYJ has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KapStone Paper and Packaging has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stora Enso OYJ and KapStone Paper and Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stora Enso OYJ 6.26% 12.35% 6.10% KapStone Paper and Packaging 7.34% 13.31% 3.89%

Dividends

Stora Enso OYJ pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. KapStone Paper and Packaging pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Stora Enso OYJ pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KapStone Paper and Packaging pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Stora Enso OYJ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of KapStone Paper and Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Stora Enso OYJ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of KapStone Paper and Packaging shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KapStone Paper and Packaging beats Stora Enso OYJ on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stora Enso OYJ

Stora Enso Oyj is a provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper on global markets. The Company’s segments include Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Paper and Other. The Consumer Board segment develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications. The Packaging Solutions segment develops fiber-based packaging, and operates at every stage of the value chain from pulp production, material and packaging production to recycling. The Biomaterials segment offers pulp grades for paper, board, tissue, textile and hygiene product producers. The Wood Products segment provides wood-based solutions for building and housing. The Paper segment provides paper solutions for print media and office use. The Other segment includes the Nordic forest equity accounted investments. It serves publishers, retailers, printing houses, merchants, converters and joinery, and construction companies.

About KapStone Paper and Packaging

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation is a producer of containerboard and the kraft paper in North America. The Company operates through two segments: Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment manufactures and sells a range of containerboard, corrugated products and specialty paper for industrial and consumer markets. The Distribution segment, which operates under the Victory and Golden State Container trade names, provides its customers packaging solutions and services and distributes corrugated packaging materials and other specialty packaging products, which include stretch film, void fill, carton sealing tape and other specialty tapes. The Company produces a range of products ranging from basic corrugated shipping containers to specialized packaging. The Company also produces packaging for fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

