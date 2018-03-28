Analyzing Kohl's (KSS) and The Competition

Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) is one of 191 public companies in the “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Kohl's to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Kohl's has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kohl's’ rivals have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kohl's pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Kohl's pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 34.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kohl's has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kohl's and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kohl's 2 9 10 0 2.38 Kohl's Competitors 2112 11442 15216 593 2.49

Kohl's currently has a consensus price target of $61.37, indicating a potential downside of 2.28%. As a group, “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” companies have a potential upside of 7.65%. Given Kohl's’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kohl's has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kohl's and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kohl's $19.10 billion $859.00 million 12.22 Kohl's Competitors $8.90 billion $395.30 million -612.62

Kohl's has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Kohl's is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Kohl's and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kohl's 4.50% 13.73% 5.25% Kohl's Competitors -0.23% -208.02% 3.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.6% of shares of all “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Kohl's shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kohl's beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company operates approximately 1,154 Kohl’s department stores, a Website (www.Kohls.com), approximately 12 FILA outlets, and approximately three Off-Aisle clearance centers. The Company’s stores and Website sell moderately-priced private label and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products. The Company’s Website includes merchandise that is available in its stores, as well as merchandise that is available only online. The Company’s merchandise mix includes both national brands and private brands that are available only at Kohl’s. The Company’s private brands include Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO and Sonoma Goods for Life. The Company’s exclusive brands include Food Network, Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Rock & Republic and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

