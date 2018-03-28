Analyzing Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY) & Its Peers

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS: ADRNY) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize $71.04 billion $2.05 billion 14.38 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Competitors $7.93 billion $546.24 million 8.79

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 49.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of shares of all “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of shares of all “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 2.92% 10.51% 4.72% Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Competitors 7.50% 77.93% 7.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 0 0 0 0 N/A Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Competitors 98 578 704 34 2.48

As a group, “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies have a potential upside of 21.61%. Given Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s competitors have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize competitors beat Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, S.A. (JMR) and P.T. Lion Super Indo, LLC (Super Indo), and Ahold Delhaize’s Global Support Office. JMR operates food retail stores in Portugal under the brand name Pingo Doce. The Company’s Ahold USA segment includes Stop & Shop New England, Stop & Shop New York Metro, Giant Landover, Giant Carlisle and Peapod. The Company’s Delhaize America segment includes brands, such as Food Lion and Hannaford. The Food Lion brand’s market areas include Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.