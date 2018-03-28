Analyzing LendingClub (LC) & R1 RCM (RCM)

LendingClub (NYSE: LC) and R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

LendingClub has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, R1 RCM has a beta of -0.66, indicating that its stock price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of LendingClub shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of R1 RCM shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of LendingClub shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.0% of R1 RCM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LendingClub and R1 RCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LendingClub -26.77% -7.10% -1.40% R1 RCM -13.07% -31.68% -6.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LendingClub and R1 RCM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LendingClub 0 7 8 0 2.53 R1 RCM 0 2 1 0 2.33

LendingClub currently has a consensus target price of $6.19, indicating a potential upside of 76.42%. R1 RCM has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.37%. Given LendingClub’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LendingClub is more favorable than R1 RCM.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LendingClub and R1 RCM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LendingClub $574.54 million 2.55 -$153.83 million ($0.37) -9.49 R1 RCM $449.80 million 1.67 -$58.80 million ($0.75) -9.60

R1 RCM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LendingClub. R1 RCM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LendingClub, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LendingClub beats R1 RCM on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides online marketplace to connect borrowers and investors. Consumers and small business owners borrow through Lending Club. Investors use Lending Club to earn risk-adjusted returns from an asset class that has been closed to many investors and only available on a limited basis to large institutional investors. Its technology automates aspects of operations, including the borrower application process, data gathering, credit decisioning and scoring, loan funding, investing and servicing, regulatory compliance and fraud detection. Its platform offers analytical tools and data to enable investors to make decisions and assess their portfolios. Its technology platform has allowed it to expand its offerings from personal loans to include small business loans, and to expand investor classes from individuals to institutions and create various investment vehicles.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc. is a provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) and physician advisory services (PAS) to healthcare providers. The Company is engaged in providing management services of revenue cycle operations for the United States-based hospitals and other medical services providers. Its primary service offering consists of end-to-end RCM, which the Company deploys through a co-managed relationship or an operating partner relationship. The Company’s PAS offering assists hospitals in complying with payer requirements regarding whether to classify a hospital visit as an in-patient or an out-patient observation case for billing purposes. The Company also provides customers with retrospective appeal management service support for both governmental and commercial payers. Its physicians conduct detailed retrospective reviews of medical records to identify medical necessity for hospital services and the required documentation to support an appeal.

