Analyzing Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One (FWONA) & Discovery (DISCB)

Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One (NASDAQ: FWONA) and Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One and Discovery’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One $1.78 billion 3.77 $1.35 billion $0.94 31.01 Discovery $6.87 billion 2.00 -$337.00 million ($0.60) -59.92

Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Discovery. Discovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One and Discovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One 14.30% 1.19% 0.61% Discovery -4.90% 21.68% 5.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.1% of Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Discovery shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One and Discovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One 0 3 6 0 2.67 Discovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One currently has a consensus price target of $41.57, indicating a potential upside of 42.61%. Given Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One is more favorable than Discovery.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Discovery has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One beats Discovery on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Media Co. – Series A Liberty Formula One Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation (Liberty) owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company principally operates in North America. Its principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRIUS XM) and the Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (Live Nation). The Company operates through two segments: SIRIUS X, and corporate and other. SIRIUS XM transmits its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services, in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its approximately two satellite radio systems. SIRIUS XM has approximately 29.6 million subscribers. Its corporate and other segment includes its consolidated subsidiary, Braves Holdings.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc. (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S. Networks, which consists principally of domestic television networks and digital content services; International Networks, consisting primarily of international television networks and digital content services, and Education and Other, which consists principally of curriculum-based product and service offerings, and production studios. The Company’s portfolio of networks includes television brands, such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, ID, Velocity (known as Turbo outside of the United States) and Eurosport. It is also engaged in extending content distribution across various platforms, including brand-aligned Websites, Web-native networks and online streaming.

