Masonite International (DOOR) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “HM FURN/APPLI” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Masonite International to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Masonite International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Masonite International $2.03 billion $151.73 million 11.84 Masonite International Competitors $2.45 billion $119.29 million 35.08

Masonite International’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Masonite International. Masonite International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Masonite International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Masonite International 0 4 5 0 2.56 Masonite International Competitors 90 351 493 36 2.49

Masonite International currently has a consensus price target of $77.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.54%. As a group, “HM FURN/APPLI” companies have a potential upside of 25.92%. Given Masonite International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Masonite International is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Masonite International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “HM FURN/APPLI” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Masonite International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “HM FURN/APPLI” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Masonite International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masonite International 7.46% 14.53% 6.36% Masonite International Competitors 3.70% 13.74% 6.06%

Risk and Volatility

Masonite International has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Masonite International’s peers have a beta of 1.32, meaning that their average share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Masonite International beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation is designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors for the residential new construction; the residential repair, renovation and remodeling, and the non-residential building construction markets. The Company principally operates in North America; Europe, Asia and Latin America, and Africa. The Company markets and sells its products to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retailers, dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Its portfolio of brands includes Masonite, Marshfield, Premdor, Mohawk, Megantic, Algoma, Baillargeon, Birchwood Best and Lemieux. In February 2014, Masonite International Corporation completed the acquisition of Door-Stop International Limited.

