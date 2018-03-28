Analyzing Philip Morris International (PM) & Imperial Brands (IMBBY)

Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) and Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Philip Morris International and Imperial Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Philip Morris International $78.10 billion 1.98 $6.04 billion $3.87 25.79 Imperial Brands $39.59 billion 0.83 $1.79 billion N/A N/A

Philip Morris International has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Brands.

Dividends

Philip Morris International pays an annual dividend of $4.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Imperial Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Philip Morris International pays out 110.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Philip Morris International has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Philip Morris International and Imperial Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Philip Morris International 7.73% -71.99% 18.29% Imperial Brands N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.2% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Imperial Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Imperial Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Philip Morris International and Imperial Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Philip Morris International 0 3 10 0 2.77 Imperial Brands 0 4 1 0 2.20

Philip Morris International presently has a consensus target price of $123.67, indicating a potential upside of 23.93%. Given Philip Morris International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Philip Morris International is more favorable than Imperial Brands.

Volatility and Risk

Philip Morris International has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imperial Brands has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Philip Morris International beats Imperial Brands on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada. The Company’s portfolio of international and local brands is led by Marlboro. Its mid-price brands are L&M, Lark, Merit, Muratti and Philip Morris. Its other international brands include Bond Street, Chesterfield, Next and Red & White. The Company also owns various local cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna and U Mild in Indonesia; Champion, Fortune and Jackpot in the Philippines; Apollo-Soyuz and Optima in Russia; Morven Gold in Pakistan; Boston in Colombia; Belmont, Canadian Classics and Number 7 in Canada; f6 in Germany; Delicados in Mexico; Assos in Greece, and Petra in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics. The Growth Markets segment includes Iraq, Norway, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Taiwan, and also includes Premium Cigar and Fontem Ventures. The Returns Markets North segment includes Australia, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and the United Kingdom. The Returns Markets South segment includes France, Spain and its African markets, including Algeria, Ivory Coast and Morocco. Its businesses include Tobacco and Logistics. The Tobacco business comprises the manufacture, marketing and sale of tobacco and tobacco-related products. The Logistics business comprises the distribution of tobacco products for tobacco product manufacturers.

