Analyzing Salem Media Group (SALM) & Its Peers

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ: SALM) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “MEDIA” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Salem Media Group to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salem Media Group’s peers have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Salem Media Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Salem Media Group $263.74 million $24.64 million 4.04 Salem Media Group Competitors $7.24 billion $890.36 million 48.61

Salem Media Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Salem Media Group. Salem Media Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of Salem Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “MEDIA” companies are owned by institutional investors. 60.0% of Salem Media Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “MEDIA” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Salem Media Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salem Media Group 9.34% 2.54% 0.96% Salem Media Group Competitors 553.43% 18.47% 4.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Salem Media Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salem Media Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Salem Media Group Competitors 693 2750 4664 139 2.52

As a group, “MEDIA” companies have a potential upside of 20.18%. Given Salem Media Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Salem Media Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Salem Media Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Salem Media Group pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “MEDIA” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 22.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Salem Media Group peers beat Salem Media Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly Salem Communications Corporation, is a multi-media company specializing in Christian and Conservative content, with media properties consisting of radio broadcasting, digital media, and book, magazine and newsletter publishing. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Company’s broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. The Company’s radio stations carry national and local programming content, as well as national and local advertisers. The Company’s Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed for audiences interested in Christian and family-themed content and conservative news. The Company’s publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. The Company owns and operates approximately 116 radio stations in over 40 markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.