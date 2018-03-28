Analyzing Sensata Technologies (ST) & The Competition

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) is one of 64 publicly-traded companies in the “MISC TECHNOLOGY” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sensata Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Sensata Technologies has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensata Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.4% of shares of all “MISC TECHNOLOGY” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sensata Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “MISC TECHNOLOGY” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sensata Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensata Technologies 0 5 6 0 2.55 Sensata Technologies Competitors 319 1746 3345 147 2.60

Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $56.45, indicating a potential upside of 13.27%. As a group, “MISC TECHNOLOGY” companies have a potential upside of 16.42%. Given Sensata Technologies’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sensata Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Sensata Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensata Technologies 12.35% 25.40% 8.47% Sensata Technologies Competitors 2.64% 2.57% 5.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sensata Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sensata Technologies $3.31 billion $408.35 million 21.03 Sensata Technologies Competitors $2.21 billion $417.03 million 39.93

Sensata Technologies has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Sensata Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sensata Technologies competitors beat Sensata Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. is an industrial technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and controls. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. It produces a range of sensors and controls for applications, such as pressure sensors in automotive systems, thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, and bimetal current and temperature control devices. Its sensors are devices that translate a physical phenomenon, such as pressure or position, into electronic signals that microprocessors can act upon. Its controls are customized devices embedded within systems to protect them from excessive heat or current. Its primary products include low-, medium-, and high-pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, bimetal electromechanical controls, temperature sensors, power conversion and control products, thermal and magnetic-hydraulic circuit breakers, pressure switches and interconnection products.

