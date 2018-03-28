AnaptysBio (ANAB) Given a $180.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

JMP Securities set a $180.00 price target on AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 target price on AnaptysBio and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AnaptysBio to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group lifted their target price on AnaptysBio from $6.59 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on AnaptysBio from $115.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $107.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,710.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.96 and a beta of 1.94. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.93 and a current ratio of 17.93.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation and immuno-oncology. The Company develops its product candidates using its antibody discovery technology platform, which is designed to replicate, in vitro, the natural process of antibody generation.

