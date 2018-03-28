Angel R. Martinez Acquires 2,000 Shares of Korn Ferry (KFY) Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Director Angel R. Martinez acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,030 shares in the company, valued at $253,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,735.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $447.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KFY. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Korn Ferry in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive recruitment services that are used to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit industries.

