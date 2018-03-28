Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure. The Company’s segments include gathering and processing segment and water handling and treatment segment. It offers gathering and compressions, water distribution, clearwater facility, fractionation and pipeline safety services. Antero Midstream GP LP is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMGP. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream GP in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Antero Midstream GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 target price on shares of Antero Midstream GP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Antero Midstream GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream GP in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream GP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

Antero Midstream GP stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $15.87. 425,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,025. Antero Midstream GP has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $22.87.

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream GP had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $23.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.76 million. equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream GP will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Kilstrom sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $1,018,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream GP by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,345,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,852,000 after buying an additional 1,293,282 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream GP by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,597,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,105,000 after purchasing an additional 856,886 shares during the last quarter. Yale University lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream GP by 3.9% during the third quarter. Yale University now owns 5,769,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,107,000 after purchasing an additional 216,144 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream GP by 4.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,302,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,077,000 after purchasing an additional 173,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream GP by 59.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,135,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream GP

Antero Midstream GP LP, formerly Antero Resources Midstream Management LLC, owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure. The Company’s segments include gathering and processing and water handling and treatment. The gathering and processing segment consist of long-term, fee-based activities including low-pressure gathering, compression, high-pressure gathering, processing, fractionation, and condensate gathering.

