Antero Resources (AR) Shares Bought by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Antero Resources by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,442 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 793,294 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,102,722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after purchasing an additional 131,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,251.35, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $919.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.64 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 16.83%. equities analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Group set a $23.00 price objective on Antero Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

