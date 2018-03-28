Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Stake Decreased by Pennant Capital Management LLC

Pennant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,421 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises 3.7% of Pennant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pennant Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Anthem worth $41,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Anthem by 1,910.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 20,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.23, for a total transaction of $4,688,899.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Swedish sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.87, for a total transaction of $15,921,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,616,722.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,175 shares of company stock valued at $52,201,832. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $247.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.20.

Anthem stock traded up $2.70 on Wednesday, hitting $222.14. 640,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $163.87 and a 1 year high of $267.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56,535.00, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Anthem announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.89%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

