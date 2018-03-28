Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Stake Lowered by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870,486 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,995 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Apache worth $36,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,419 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Apache by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apache by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apache in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apache from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $51.00 price target on Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.47.

Apache stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,813. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,220.37, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Apache had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,500 shares of Apache stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Company’s production segments include: the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom North Sea. It also pursues exploration interests in Suriname.

