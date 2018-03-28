Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,162.73, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $64.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AINV shares. ValuEngine raised Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo upgraded Apollo Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apollo Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apollo Investment stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ‘s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 48.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in various forms of debt investments, including secured and unsecured debt, loan investments and/or equity in private middle-market companies.

