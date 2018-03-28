HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 7,766 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 28.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 516,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,289. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,934.19, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $289.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

APLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

In other news, Director Redd Hugh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $84,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,052,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,891,884.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 33,504 shares of company stock worth $573,262 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a hospitality real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate, primarily in the lodging sector, in the United States. As of December 5, 2017, the Company owned 239 hotels, with more than 30,300 guestrooms, diversified across the Hilton and Marriott families of brands with locations in urban, high-end suburban and developing markets across 34 states.

