Aptiv (APTV) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.13

Headlines about Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aptiv earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the auto parts company an impact score of 45.9602387656171 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Aptiv to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray set a $105.00 price objective on Aptiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.19.

Aptiv stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,385. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $61.73 and a twelve month high of $96.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,607.02, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.05). Aptiv had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila acquired 500 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $43,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Paja sold 6,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $578,906.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/aptiv-aptv-receives-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-13.html.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, formerly Delphi Automotive PLC, is a global technology company serving the automotive sector. The Company designs and manufactures vehicle components, and provides electrical and electronic and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical/Electronic Architecture, and Electronics & Safety.

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.