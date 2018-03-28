Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS) Receives $14.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AQMS shares. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eurobank EFG lowered their target price on shares of Aqua Metals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Aqua Metals by 47.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aqua Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Aqua Metals by 76.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Aqua Metals by 18.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Aqua Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQMS stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.74. 558,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.05, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.38. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $20.72.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million. research analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc is engaged in the business of recycling lead through a process that the Company developed and named AquaRefining. The Company’s AquaRefining process focuses on providing for the recycling of lead acid batteries (LABs) and the production of lead. AquaRefining uses bio-degradable aqueous solvent and an ambient temperature electro-chemical process to produce lead.

