Aragon (ANT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $276,848.00

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Aragon has a market capitalization of $84.85 million and approximately $276,848.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $3.22 or 0.00040905 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta, Liqui, HitBTC and Bittrex. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aragon Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,341,131 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to managed these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. “

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, EtherDelta and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

