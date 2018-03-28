Aralez Pharmaceuticals Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share (ARZ)

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ARZ) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Aralez Pharmaceuticals’ FY2019 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ARZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$35.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.38 million. Aralez Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 100.42% and a negative return on equity of 146.16%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of ARZ stock remained flat at $C$1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday. 271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,535. Aralez Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$1.20 and a 12 month high of C$3.72. The firm has a market cap of $119.34 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States and Canada. It engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing products primarily in cardiovascular disease, pain, and other specialty areas. It offers Yosprala for patients who require aspirin for secondary prevention of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events; Toprol-XL, a cardioselective beta-blocker indicated for the treatment of hypertension; Fibricor, a fenofibric acid for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia; Zontivity for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients; Cambia, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the acute treatment of migraine attacks; Fiorinal and Fiorinal C for the relief of tension type headaches; and Soriatane for the treatment of severe psoriasis and other disorders of keratinization.

