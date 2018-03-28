Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Arbor Realty Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.8761616809171 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 117,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,718. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 8.93 and a quick ratio of 8.93.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 53.49%. The company’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

ABR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in a portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets, primarily consisting of bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, preferred and direct equity.

