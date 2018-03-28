ArcBest Corp (ARCB) Receives $34.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

ARCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcBest in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCB stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.05. 50,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $883.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.73.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $710.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation is a holding company of businesses providing integrated logistics solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Asset-Based, which consists of ABF Freight System, Inc and other subsidiaries; ArcBest, which represents the consolidation of the operations of the Premium Logistics, Transportation Management and Household Goods Moving Services segments, and FleetNet, which includes the results of operations of FleetNet America, Inc (FleetNet).

