Archrock (AROC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Archrock, Inc. is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment. The company operates in the oil and gas producing regions primarily in the United States. Archrock, Inc., formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AROC. ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on Archrock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Archrock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray upgraded Archrock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archrock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

Shares of Archrock stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 710,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,775. The firm has a market cap of $642.09, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 2.92. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.88 million. Archrock had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. research analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Archrock by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,064,000 after acquiring an additional 95,150 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its position in Archrock by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 970,284 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 72,191 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Archrock by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 52,658 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC raised its position in Archrock by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 696,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 71,036 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Archrock by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 673,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 58,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc is a natural gas contract operations services company. The Company also provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the United States and supplies aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the United States.

