Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, October 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 1st.

Arcos Dorados stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.80. 792,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1,878.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $896.88 million during the quarter. analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.65.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/arcos-dorados-holding-inc-arco-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-05.html.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc is a McDonald’s franchisee. The Company operates or franchises over 2,140 McDonald’s-branded restaurants. It divides its operations into four geographical divisions: Brazil; the Caribbean division, consisting of Aruba, Colombia, Curacao, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, the United States Virgin Islands of Saint Croix and Saint Thomas, and Venezuela; the North Latin America division (NOLAD), consisting of Costa Rica, Mexico and Panama, and the South Latin America division (SLAD), consisting of Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.