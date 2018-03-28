ArcticCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,876.00 (CRYPTO:ARC)

ArcticCoin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, ArcticCoin has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ArcticCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Livecoin. ArcticCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $8,876.00 worth of ArcticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00039230 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000577 BTC.

ArcticCoin Profile

ArcticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. ArcticCoin’s total supply is 24,673,007 coins. ArcticCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main. The official website for ArcticCoin is arcticcoin.org.

ArcticCoin Coin Trading

ArcticCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is not possible to buy ArcticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArcticCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArcticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

