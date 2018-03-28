Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.87 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Ardor has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00003280 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, AEX, Poloniex and HitBTC. Ardor has a total market cap of $260.45 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00122105 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021515 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011681 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028619 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005072 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001085 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000291 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 tokens. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) Platform that will allow users to create their own child chains with specific settings for asset issuance. Ardor is the evolution of the NXT blockchain and offers many advantages over its predecessor, both in functionality and in scalability. ARDR, the Main Chain tokens are the backbone of the platform, they will be used maintain the blockchain and forge tokens from tx fees, which is the equivalent of Mining in the NXT Proof of Stake (PoS) protocol. The distribution process for Ardor started on the 14th of July and lasted until 12th of October. During this time hourly snapshots of NXT Balances were taken and averaged, the balance was then given to holders on a 1 to 1 scale. ARDR issued as an asset on the NXT 1.9 Blockchain until the full release of the Ardor Platform in Q3 of 2017. A second set of tokens will be given to users according to their NXT holding on the day the first block of Ardor is mined, meaning that the balance won’t be measured and averaged over a period of time, but will instead be given on a 0.5 – 1 scale according to the one snapshot taken at the moment of the Genesis Block. These tokens will house the features of the first Ardor child chain. “

Ardor Token Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, AEX, LiteBit.eu and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.