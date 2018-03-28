Argent Trust Co Buys New Stake in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DWDP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,234,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,095,726,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,920,750,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,283,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,570,000 after purchasing an additional 797,843 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,111,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont stock opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150,175.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DowDuPont Inc has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.46 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. DowDuPont’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is presently 96.82%.

In related news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $5,042,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $1,077,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

DWDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on DowDuPont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on DowDuPont in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. DowDuPont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc is a holding company formed through the merger of equals between The Dow Chemical Company and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont). The Company’s business divisions include Agriculture division, Material Science division, and a Specialty Products division. The Agriculture Division offers a complete portfolio of products and technologies, traits and crop protection.

